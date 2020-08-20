Market Smallcap, midcap stocks to see upsurge in near future, says Morgan Stanley; lists top picks Updated : August 20, 2020 02:59 PM IST Small and mid-cap stocks went into a prolonged phase of underperformance after peaking in early January 2018. But lately, the broader market's relative performance is helping as a forward-looking stock market is possibly anticipating better growth. It believes that the reversal in relative SMID performance, which began in April 2020, is likely to continue. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply