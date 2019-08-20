Auto
Slowdown Effect: Out of 15 stocks on Nifty Auto index, 14 have fallen 14-40% this year
Updated : August 20, 2019 01:19 PM IST
According to the recent data released by Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the sector slashed production by over 11 percent in July.
Commercial Vehicle production came down by 26 percent and Passenger Vehicle production came down by 16.5 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more