Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Auto

Slowdown Effect: Out of 15 stocks on Nifty Auto index, 14 have fallen 14-40% this year

Updated : August 20, 2019 01:19 PM IST

According to the recent data released by Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the sector slashed production by over 11 percent in July.
Commercial Vehicle production came down by 26 percent and Passenger Vehicle production came down by 16.5 percent.
Slowdown Effect: Out of 15 stocks on Nifty Auto index, 14 have fallen 14-40% this year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

Maruti Suzuki offers 5-year, 1 lakh km warranty on diesel variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki offers 5-year, 1 lakh km warranty on diesel variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV