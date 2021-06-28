Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Skanray Technologies files draft papers for Rs 400-crore IPO: Report

    Skanray Technologies files draft papers for Rs 400-crore IPO: Report

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Skanray Technologies has filed its draft prospectus with the markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 400 crore, reports said.

    Skanray Technologies files draft papers for Rs 400-crore IPO: Report
    Medical devices manufacturer Skanray Technologies has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO) and is looking to raise Rs 400 crore, reports said.
    The IPO will include a secondary share sale, wherein its promoters and existing private equity investor Ascent Capital are expected to sell a part of their stakes, newspaper Mint reported.
    The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of shares worth Rs 350 crore, including a fresh issue of share of Rs 150 crore and a share sale by existing shareholders of up to Rs 200 crore, the report added.
    The company is in the business of manufacturing medical equipment, including patient monitoring systems, high-frequency X-ray devices, ventilators and critical care devices.
    The company operates two US Food and Drug Administration-approved manufacturing facilities in Mysuru, and one in Bologna, Italy.
    Skanray’s revenue in 5M FY21 was at Rs 88.8 crore (provisional figures), registering a growth of 138.3 percent YoY, led by healthy demand across products.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    SAT grants interim relief to Franklin Templeton in case against SEBI order

    Next Article

    Power companies, ports better off against COVID-19 disruptions compared to airports, tolls: Moody’s

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Divis Labs4,339.00 90.25 2.12
    ONGC123.00 2.10 1.74
    Dr Reddys Labs5,392.30 83.00 1.56
    TATA Cons. Prod769.00 11.40 1.50
    Adani Ports722.90 10.70 1.50
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Dr Reddys Labs5,394.00 82.65 1.56
    Tata Steel1,178.45 13.45 1.15
    Sun Pharma679.40 7.20 1.07
    NTPC116.90 0.85 0.73
    Power Grid Corp232.05 1.20 0.52
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Divis Labs4,339.00 90.25
    ONGC123.00 2.10
    Dr Reddys Labs5,392.30 83.00
    TATA Cons. Prod769.00 11.40
    Adani Ports722.90 10.70
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Dr Reddys Labs5,394.00 82.65
    Tata Steel1,178.45 13.45
    Sun Pharma679.40 7.20
    NTPC116.90 0.85
    Power Grid Corp232.05 1.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.21500.01500.02
    Euro-Rupee88.58300.02100.02
    Pound-Rupee103.35400.41700.41
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67060.00110.17
    View More