State-run SJVN's shares jump 30% this year to trade at a 52-week high

SJVN has maintained a bullish trend for the past six months, gaining 46.81 percent during the period. In the past month, SJVN share prices have gained 12.73 percent.
Shares of state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) touched a new 52-week high in early trade on Monday.
The SJVN share prices have been showing a bullish trend as they closed at Rs 38.55 after recording an intraday jump of nearly 7 percent on Friday. The shares continued their positive movement after opening on Monday, touching a 52-week high of Rs 41.60.
The company posted a 10 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter. However, total income dropped to Rs 916.25 crore.
Meanwhile, SJVN recently announced its plans to invest Rs 6000 crore in Assam to set up a 1,000 MW floating solar power plant. The project will be developed by SJVN's wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy and Assam Power Distribution Company by incorporating a joint venture entity.
The project will generate 2,192 million units in the first year of its commissioning and a cumulative 50,425 million units over 25 years.
SJVN also began operating its 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project in Uttar Pradesh last month.
In sync with the Government of India's target of achieving 50 percent energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, SJVN plans to touch production of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW capacity by 2040.
The SJVN stock is trading at Rs 39.65, up 2.06 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
