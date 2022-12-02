SJVN to set up Green Energy projects in Odisha in partnership with Grid Corporation of Odisha

The two projects will entail an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

SJVN Ltd (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), a public-sector JV between the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh government, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd. along with Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco) will set up a joint venture (JV) to develop a 1,000 MW hydro-electric project and another 2,000 MW solar project at an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

SJVN Green Energy signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grid Corporation of Odisha at the ongoing Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar.

SJVN’s total portfolio is 42,000 MW, of which 97 percent is based on non-fossil fuel sources with a pan India and overseas presence. SJVN has 69 projects in progress.

The two projects will generate 4,207 million units (MUs) in the first year and a cumulative generation of around 96,797 MUs over 25 years. The Green energy projects are estimated to reduce approximately 2,06,143 tonnes of carbon emission in the first year and 47,43,053 tonnes during their entire life span.

SJVN has set a target of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW capacity by 2040 as part of the Central government’s vision of achieving 50 percent energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.