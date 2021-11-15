SJS Enterprises makes weak market debut; stock falls over 4% after listing

Shares of SJS Enterprises , the manufacturer of decorative aesthetics products, witnessed a muted debut on the bourses today.

On the BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 540, a 0.4 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 542. And on the NSE, the scrip was listed at Rs 542, equivalent to the issue price.

At 10:15 am, the stock was trading over 4 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 518. On the NSE, the scrip was down 2 percent at Rs 531.65.

The SJS Enterprises IPO received a lacklustre response as the issue was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day, as per reports. The issue had opened on November 1 and closed on November 3.

The company raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors and had fixed a price band of Rs 531-542 per share. The IPO market lot size was 27 shares.

SJS is a leading player in the country's decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of products. It is a design-to-delivery aesthetics solutions provider.

Apart from catering to the requirements for the auto and consumer durables industries, SJS also caters to the medical devices, farm equipment and sanitaryware businesses.