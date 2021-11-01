SJS Enterprises IPO to open today; should you subscribe?

Decorative aesthetics company SJS Enterprises' Rs 800 crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Monday. The IPO, which is an entirely offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, will close for subscription on Wednesday, November 3. The SJS Enterprises stock will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 531-542 apiece under the initial share sale.

Potential investors will be able to bid for SJS Enterprises shares in multiples of 27 shares. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of SJS Enterprises shares under the IPO will cost Rs 14,634.

ALSO READ

Here's what brokerages say on the SJS Enterprises IPO:

Angel Broking

The brokerage has a 'neutral' call on the SJS Enterprises IPO. As per industry trends, a higher preference for premium and technologically advanced products is leading to growing content per vehicle or appliances, benefitting companies like SJS Enterprises, according to Angel Broking.

The company has demonstrated its ability to scale up its client relationships across geographies on the back of its strong design and product development capabilities. It commands higher margins which can be supported due to operating leverage benefits and SJS has a strong financial profile. The P/E based on the company's FY21 EPS is around 35 times and and 32 times considering the Exotech financials. Given the moderate scale of operations and after considering better than industry level growth rates, the issue appears rightly priced based on the September 2023 EPS.

ICICI Direct

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the SJS Enterprises issue.

"On a consolidated basis (including Exotech) SJS, clocked EBITDA margins of 26.1 percent in FY21 with RoCE at around 19 percent. At the upper end of

the price band, it is valued at around 32 times its FY21 P/E. With nearly around 50 percent capacity utilization levels (FY21), SJS possesses healthy organic growth prospects. We assign a subscribe rating on premiumisation play and strong financials," ICICI Direct said in a note.