SJS Enterprises IPO to open today: Key things to know

SJS Enterprises' initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday, November 1. The initial share sale of SJS Enterprises, a Bengaluru-based provider of decorative aesthetics, is estimated at Rs 800 crore. The public offer is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 800 crore.

Here are the key things to know about the SJS Enterprises IPO:

Important dates

: The SJS Enterprises IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday, November 3.

Issue price: Shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 531-542 apiece under the SJS IPO.

Lot size: Potential investors will be able to bid for SJS Enterprises shares in multiples of 27 shares. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of SJS Enterprises shares under the IPO will cost Rs 14,634.

Shareholding pattern: Promoters' shareholding will come down to 50.4 percent after the IPO, from 98.9 percent. The public will hold 49.6 percent in the company after the IPO.

Financials: In FY21, the company's PAT stood at Rs 48 crore, as against Rs 41 crore in FY20 and Rs 38 crore in FY19. SJS Enterprises' total operating income stood at Rs 252 crore in FY21, Rs 216 crore in FY20 and Rs 237 crore in FY19. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 76 crore in FY21, Rs 64 crore in FY20 and Rs 68 crore in FY19.

Company profile: SJS is a leading player in the country's decorative aesthetics industry offering a wide range of products. It is a 'design-to-delivery' aesthetics solutions provider. Apart from catering to the requirements for the auto and consumer durables industries, SJS also caters to the medical devices, farm equipment and sanitaryware businesses.