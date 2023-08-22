Block Deal Alert: Promoter entity of this company is likely to sell 30% stake: Exclusive

Shares of SJS Enterprises Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday after sources privy to developments told CNBC-TV18 that 30 percent of the company's equity is likely to change hands via a block deal.

Of this 30 percent, Evergraph Holdings Pte. Ltd. is likely to sell up to 29.53 percent stake, while Sanders Consulting is likely to sell 0.56 percent, sources said.

According to the sources, the floor price of the block deal has been set at Rs 580 per share, which is a 6.6 percent discount to Monday's closing price of the stock. Size of the block deal is said to be Rs 541.5 crore.

Based on the June quarter shareholding pattern, Evergraph Holdings Pte. Ltd. is among the promoter group entities which together hold 51.33 percent stake in the company.

Post the transaction, Evergraph's stake will be down to 4.6 percent. Sources further added that the balance shareholding of Evergraph will be locked up until November 10, 2024.

SJS Enterprises was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on August 11, when Nimesh Shah reported citing dealing room sources that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon in which a large PE investor is likely to sell stake.

Among India's leading asthetics and design providers, SJS Enterprises offers 2D and 3D designs, domes, overlays, aluminium badges and painted injection moulded plastic parts.

The stock was in focus on Friday as well when veteran investor Ashish Kacholia sold 1.8 lakh shares in the company.

Shares of SJS Enterprises ended 3 percent lower on Monday at Rs 620.1. The stock though, is still up 25.4 percent on a year-to-date basis.