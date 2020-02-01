Market Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points today Updated : February 01, 2020 05:41 PM IST Market sees biggest fall on Budget day in 11 years on Saturday after the Budget failed to please investors. The BSE Sensex tumbled 987.96 points or 2.43 percent to end at 39,735.53, while the Nifty50 index closed 318.30 points or 2.66 percent lower at 11,643.80 dragged by selling across the board. Rise in custom duty in most sectors, only marginal relief for Income Tax payers, and less than estimated rise in infra spending in the budget were among the major reasons for the sharp sell-off.