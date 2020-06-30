Real Estate Signs of recovery? This real estate firm rallied 15% in June but is still 40% under in 2020 Updated : June 30, 2020 12:41 PM IST The share price of the company also surged over 8 percent in trade today on robust March quarter numbers. The company said that it has achieved the highest ever total sales volume of 4.07 million square feet valued at Rs 2,881 crore during FY20. While Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on Sobha, Morgan Stanley is 'overweight' on the stock. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply