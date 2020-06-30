Signs of recovery? This real estate firm rallied 15% in June but is still 40% under in 2020

There are signs of recovery. Having fallen over 40 percent in 2020 to date, real estate firm, Sobha Developers has now started to look up having rallied 15 percent in the month of June.

The share price of the company surged over 8 percent in trade today on robust March quarter numbers. The company said that it has achieved the highest ever total sales volume of 4.07 million square feet valued at Rs 2,881 crore during FY20. Total cash inflow for FY20 stands at an all-time high of Rs 3,647 crore. It delivered 5.86 million square feet of the developable area during 2019-20.

"FY 2019-20 has been an exciting and challenging year. As we started FY20 on the back of one of the strongest performances, a gamut of new events unfolded which to a larger extent reversed the benefit of reforms witnessed during the previous 3 to 4 years," said JC Sharma, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Sobha.

However, the company reported a 5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 281.5 crore for the last fiscal despite higher income and achieved strong sales bookings of Rs 2,881 crore. Its net profit stood at Rs 297.1 crore in the financial year 2018-19.

Total income rose to Rs 3,825.7 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 3,515.6 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Meanwhile, the net profit in the fourth quarter of FY20 fell 55 percent to Rs 50.7 crore from Rs 113.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerages also remained bullish on the stock. While Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on Sobha, Morgan Stanley is 'overweight' on the stock.

According to Jefferies, the residential business has picked up in June with inquiries at pre-COVID levels. The sales are expected to hit pre-COVID levels soon, while the construction activity is still only at 50 percent levels.

As per MS, the company has shifted its focus on cash preservation and aim to reduce debt in FY21 & prefer to be defensive in the COVID-19 world. The target will match FY20 pre-sales, if June trends hold, it added.

Going ahead, Sharma said the company is well equipped to face the current challenge due to the "adoption of innovative technological tools, self-reliant model, strong brand, on-time delivery, robust balance sheet, presence in major cities, availability of sufficient liquidity and huge land bank for future growth."