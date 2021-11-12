Sigachi Industries IPO share allotment finalised; A step-by-step guide on how to check status online

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries has finalised the share allotment after closing the bidding on its public issue last week. The application status can now be checked online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website.

The official registrar of Sigachi Industries IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com.

Here are the steps to check the allotment status through the website of registrar - Bigshare Services:

Step 1:

Visit the Bigshare Services website

Step 2: Select IPO name from the drop-down menu

Step 3: Enter the application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

Step 4: In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

Here are the steps to check the allotment status through BSE:

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

Step 3: Enter your application number and PAN

Step 4: Click on the "Search" button

The shares of Sigachi are expected to list next week on Monday on both major exchanges - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).