Sigachi Industries has best day since listing ahead of board meeting to consider fund raising News

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 9:06:59 AM IST (Published)

Sigachi Industries shares had their best day since listing on Friday.

Shares of Sigachi Industries Ltd. had their best day since listing in November 2021 ahead of its board meeting to consider a fund raising proposal. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 10.

The board will consider the proposal of raising funds by way of issue of equity or convertible warrants on preferential basis to the promoters and non-promoters, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.

Credit rating agency CARE recently reaffirmed Sigachi Industries' ratings for long-term bank facilities to CARE A-, and long-term/short-term bank facilities to CARE A-/ CARE A2.

The company's revenue grew 44 percent during the September quarter while net profit also reported a growth of 38 percent from last year.

The Telangana-based company originally started off as a manufacturer of chlorinated paraffin, but diversified into the production of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), which is widely used in pharmaceutical, food, beverage, cosmetic and paint industries. The most common uses of MCC are vitamin supplements and tablets.

Sigachi Industries ended 20 percent higher at Rs 329.70.

