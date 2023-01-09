Sigachi Industries has best day since listing ahead of board meeting to consider fund raising

Sigachi Industries shares had their best day since listing on Friday.
Buy / Sell Sigachi Ind share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida
IST2 Min(s) Read
US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy
IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags
IST4 Min(s) Read
The board will consider the proposal of raising funds by way of issue of equity or convertible warrants on preferential basis to the promoters and non-promoters, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.
Credit rating agency CARE recently reaffirmed Sigachi Industries' ratings for long-term bank facilities to CARE A-, and long-term/short-term bank facilities to CARE A-/ CARE A2.
The Telangana-based company originally started off as a manufacturer of chlorinated paraffin, but diversified into the production of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), which is widely used in pharmaceutical, food, beverage, cosmetic and paint industries. The most common uses of MCC are vitamin supplements and tablets.
Sigachi Industries ended 20 percent higher at Rs 329.70.