Sigachi becomes best market debutant of recent times; here's the complete list

Sigachi Industries made a blockbuster secondary market debut on Monday, with shares listing at a premium of around 250 percent over the issue price. Sigachi Industries' shares listed at Rs 575 on BSE, a premium of 252 percent compared to its issue price.

This made the Hyderabad-based maker of refined wood pulp the most successful debutant of 2021 so far, surpassing the listing day performance of the likes of Paras Defence, GR Infraprojects, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemicals, Nazara Tech, Clean Science and Technology and Easy Tri Planners.

The bumper listing of Sigachi Industries comes days after shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of beauty and fashion startup Nykaa, debuted on Dalal Street at a premium of 78 percent over the issue price.

Two other stocks entered the secondary market on Monday: PB Fintech and SJS Enterprises.

Shares in PB Fintech, the operator of insurance platform Policybazaar and financial services portal Paisabazaar, debuted at Rs 1,150 , a premium of 17.4 percent over the issue price of Rs 980.

SJS Enterprises shares made a muted debut, listing at a discount of 0.4 percent to the issue price on BSE. On NSE, the stock listed at Rs 542 , the same as the issue price of its IPO.

Sigachi Industries shares were available for bidding in the price band of Rs 161-163 under the IPO, which concluded on November 3.

Stock Issue Price Listing price (BSE) Listing premium (%) IPO Subscription Sigachi Industries 163 575 252.8 101.9 Paras Defence 175 475 171.4 304.3 G R Infraprojects 837 1,700 103.1 102.6 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem 1,083 2,111.8 95.0 180.4 Clean Science and Technology 900 1,784.4 98.3 93.4 MTAR Technologies 575 1,063.9 85.0 200.8 Nazara Technologies 1,101 1,971 79.0 175.5 Nykaa 1,125 2,001 77.9 81.8 Indigo Paints 1490 2607.5 75.0 117.0 Devyani International 90 141 56.7 116.7 Nureca 400 634.95 58.7 39.9 Zomato 76 115 51.3 38.3 Ami Organics 610 902 47.9 64.5 Heranba Industries 627 900 43.5 83.3 Rolex Rings 900 1,249 38.8 130.4

