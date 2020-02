Siemens shares fell 5 percent on Wednesday as brokerages remain bearish on the stock after the company's December-quarter earnings came in below expectations.

Though the company posted a 15 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 266 crore on account of reduced expenses, its revenue declined 4.9 percent YoY to Rs 2,668.6 crore.

Expenses during the December 2019 quarter were at Rs 2,414.5 crore as compared to Rs 2,569.2 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA for the quarter rose 10.1 percent YoY to Rs 337.3 crore and EBITDA margin was up 170 bps YoY to 12.6 percent.

Jefferies and Kotak Institutional equities, both, remained bearish on the stock. While Jefferies had an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,230, Kotak had a 'sell' call with a target at Rs 1,200 per share.

"The company's reported EBITDA was 14 percent below expectations as revenue booking took a hit. The order book is down 4 percent YoY limiting revenue growth visibility for FY20-21. Also, capital allocation is a concern area apart from revenue and margin. Over the next 12-18 months, the company has a downside risk on revenue growth," Jefferies said in a note post the earnings.

Kotak also added that the company has reported a weak print on execution and ordering. It, however, added that FY20 maybe a year of flattish execution after 3 years of good growth. Kotak also cut its overall estimates for the firm by 4 percent.

The stock fell 5 percent to Rs 1,421.55 per share on the BSE. At 10:45 am, the stock was trading 4.9 percent lower at 1,422.60 as compared to a 1 percent or 421 points rise in BSE Sensex at 41,637.

