homemarket Newsstocks NewsSiemens Q1 Results | Profit zooms to Rs 463 crore on higher volumes, beats estimates

Siemens Q1 Results | Profit zooms to Rs 463 crore on higher volumes, beats estimates

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 14, 2023 4:31:39 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Siemens Ltd ended at Rs 3,122.00, down by Rs 5.85, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

Engineering and automation major Siemens Ltd on Tuesday reported a 84.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 462.7 crore for the first quarter that ended December 31, 2022, driven by higher volumes, better price extraction, and positive forex and commodity effects.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 251 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 322 crore for the quarter under review.
In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,015 crore during the period under review, up 13.1 percent against Rs 3,550 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 3,960 crore for the quarter under review.
The company follows October-September financial year.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 64.8 percent to Rs 600 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 364 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 18.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 10.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The company's new orders from continuing operations stood at Rs 5,446 crore, a 6 percent increase over the same period last year.
The company had booked a large order worth approximately Rs 900 crore for Pune Metro Rail Line 3 corridor in the first quarter of 2022. Consequently, new orders in the first quarter grew by 28 percent on a comparable basis.
Sunil Mathur, managing director, and the chief executive officer said, "All our businesses performed well in the first quarter driven primarily by continued expansion in capex across most market verticals.
The substantial increase in the outlay for capex in Infrastructure including in the railways made in the recent Budget announcements will give a continued boost to the Indian economy and consequently to all our businesses."
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
