Siemens hits 52-week high as Q4 profit jumps 90%; Should you buy, hold or sell?

Updated : May 12, 2021 11:43:32 IST

Shares of Siemens rallied 10 percent to its 52-week high after the company posted a 90 percent rise in its net profit for the March quarter.
The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 334.4 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 175.7 crore in the year-ago quarter
Published : May 12, 2021 11:43 AM IST

