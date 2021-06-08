Shyam Metalics to launch Rs 909 cr-IPO on June 14; price band fixed at Rs 303-306 Updated : June 08, 2021 12:07:11 IST The Rs 909-crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 657 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) up to Rs 252 crore by promoters. The three-day offer will close on June 16. It will open for a day on June 11 for anchor investors. Published : June 08, 2021 12:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply