Shyam Metalics shares hit 52-week low, down in 13 out of last 14 sessions

Shyam Metalics has declined in 13 out of the last 14 sessions during which it has lost over 10 percent.
Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. fell for the ninth straight day on Tuesday to hit a 52-week low. The stock dropped as much as 1.9 percent in trade on Tuesday to hit an intraday low of Rs 272.05.
The stock has now declined in 13 out of the last 14 trading sessions and has lost over 10 percent during this period.
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of ferro alloys, iron and steel products and power generation.
The company also announced that it was entering a new segment of colour-coated sheets and was launching a greenfield project in Jamuria, West Bengal, to setup a cold rolling mill. It said that the new project would incur a capex of Rs 603 crore and the new unit will enable the company to further diversify its revenue streams.
After the earnings announcement, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said it was maintaining a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 296.
“Going ahead, we expect SMEL’s margins to improve as thermal coal cost has peaked off and the benefit of iron ore inventory at lower prices is likely to kick in. We maintain our buy on the stock and recommend it as one of our preferred picks in the ferrous space,” it said.