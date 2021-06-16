Home

    Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 16.20 times so far on final day of bidding

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The offer has received bids for 34.15 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 2.1 crore equity shares.

    Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 16.20 times so far on final day of bidding
    The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Metalics & Energy has been subscribed 16.20 times on June 16, Wednesday, the last day of the bidding process.
    The offer has received bids for 34.15 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 2.1 crore equity shares, as per subscription data available on the exchanges at 12:35 pm.
    The portion set for retail investors was subscribed 8.33 times and that of employees was 92 percent. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 10.60 and non-institutional investors 43.02 times.
    The IPO size excluded the portion for anchor investors as the company had already raised Rs 2,498 crore from them on Friday.
    The Rs 909-crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 657 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 252 crore by existing shareholders. The three-day offer will close on June 16.
    Also Read: Shyam Metalics and Energy IPO opens; Should you subscribe to the issue?
    The OFS consists of a sale of shares worth Rs 37 crore by Subham Capital, Rs 63 crore by Subham Buildwell, Rs 30 crore by Dorite Tracon, Rs 97 crore by Narantak Dealcomm, and Rs 25 crore by Kalpataru Housefin & Trading.
    Analysts have advised subscribing to the issue based on the company’s strong financial and operational performance.
    Shyam Metalics and Energy IPO opens; Should you subscribe to the issue?
    The company has been able to report continuous and good financial and operational performance owing to increased productivity and cost reduction.
    "Shyam Metalics & Energy, with its operational efficiencies, stands to benefit as it will be nearly double its capacity slated to come onstream FY23E onwards, if not earlier," said Angel Broking.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
