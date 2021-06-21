Home

    Shyam Metalics IPO allotment likely to be finalised today: Here's how you can check status

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The share allotment of Shyam Metalics & Energy’s initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today.

    Shyam Metalics IPO allotment likely to be finalised today: Here’s how you can check status
    The share allotment of Shyam Metalics & Energy’s initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today. The Rs 909-crore public issue was subscribed over 121 times between June 14 and June 16.
    The status of the allotment can be checked on the BSE website or the website of KFIN Technologies, the registrar to the issue.
    The shares are expected to get listed on BSE and NSE on June 24.
    The public issue includes a fresh issue of shares worth around Rs 657 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 252 crore. The price band for the offer is Rs 303-306 per share and the lot size was 45 shares.
    The IPO size excluded the portion for anchor investors as the company had already raised Rs 2,498 crore on June 11.
    Read here: Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 121.4 times on final day of bidding
    ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets are the managers of the offer.
    Here’s how you can check the allotment status:
    On BSE:
    1) Visit the BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
    2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name – “Shyam Metalics & Energy”
    3) Enter your application number and PAN card number
    4) Click on the “Search” button
    Through the website of registrar - KFIN Technologies:
    1) Visit the website: https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
    2) Select IPO name from the dropdown
    3) Enter application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN
    4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and ‘Enter Application Number’. In the case of DP ID/Client ID, select Depository “NSDL or CDSL” and enter “DP ID/Client ID”
    5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit
    The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.
    Analysts had advised subscribing to the issue based on the company’s strong financial and operational performance.
    The company has been able to report continuous and good financial and operational performance owing to increased productivity and cost reduction.
    "Shyam Metalics & Energy, with its operational efficiencies, stands to benefit as it will nearly double its capacity slated to come onstream FY23E onwards, if not earlier," said Angel Broking.
