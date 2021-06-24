Home

    Shyam Metalics & Energy lists with 24.18% premium at Rs 380 on NSE

    By Ankit Gohel | IST (Updated)
    Shares of Shyam Metalics & Energy got listed at Rs 380 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, a premium of 24.18 percent to the issue price of Rs 306 per share.

    First Published:  IST
