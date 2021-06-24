Shyam Metalics & Energy lists with 24.18% premium at Rs 380 on NSE

First Published: IST
Shares of Shyam Metalics & Energy got listed at Rs 380 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, a premium of 24.18 percent to the issue price of Rs 306 per share.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|711.95
|-6.75
|Eicher Motors
|2,708.35
|-20.25
|Cipla
|951.00
|-6.75
|Grasim
|1,489.95
|-8.80
|Power Grid Corp
|230.75
|-1.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Power Grid Corp
|231.00
|-1.20
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,274.95
|-24.80
|Titan Company
|1,775.30
|-7.45
|NTPC
|116.85
|-0.40
|Bharti Airtel
|533.10
|-1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,500.40
|21.15
|JSW Steel
|673.55
|8.05
|Tata Steel
|1,112.05
|11.95
|Bajaj Finance
|6,079.65
|64.05
|TCS
|3,296.00
|34.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,500.10
|20.30
|Tata Steel
|1,112.50
|12.70
|TCS
|3,294.85
|32.75
|Bajaj Finance
|6,079.70
|64.50
|Axis Bank
|739.90
|7.50
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2150
|-0.0550
|-0.07
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4660
|0.0540
|0.06
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5730
|0.0810
|0.08
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6685
|-0.0006
|-0.09