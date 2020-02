Shriram Transport Finance Company shares surged over 12 percent on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings above estimates with net profit rising 38.4 percent and improvement in asset quality.

The scrip rallied 12.84 percent to touch intraday high of Rs 1,113.40 as against the previous close of Rs 986.70 on the BSE.

At 10:15 am, Shriram Transport's shares gained 8.95 percent to trade at Rs 1,075.05 on the BSE.

The non-banking financial company on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 879.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019 as against CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 701.2 crore.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 635.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its net interest income (NII) during the quarter increased 1.36 percent to Rs 2,055.42 crore as against Rs 2,027.87 crore in the same period of previous year. The CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated NII of Rs 2,062.1 crore.

However, net interest margin (NIM) of the company fell to an 11-quarter low of 7.14 percent as compared to 7.19 percent QoQ and versus 7.44 percent YoY.

Provisions in Q3FY20 were at Rs 444.4 crore against Rs 636.2 crore YoY and against Rs 660.7 crore QoQ.

Provision coverage ratio remained flat at 32.13 percent as against 32.10 percent QoQ.

Asset quality of the company showed improvement. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) in Q3FY20 fell 0.04 percent to Rs 9,392.4 crore versus Rs 9,396.6 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA also declined 0.08 percent to Rs 6,374.8 crore as against Rs 6,380 crore QoQ.

Gross NPA ratio in Q3FY20 fell to 8.71 percent from 8.8 percent and net NPA ratio declined to 6.09 percent from 6.15 percent QoQ.

The company's assets under management (AUM) as on December 31, 2019, stood at Rs 1,08,931.38 crore as compared with Rs 1,03,817.94 crore a year ago.