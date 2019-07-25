Finance
Shriram Transport Finance shares rally 9% on strong Q1 earnings
Updated : July 25, 2019 10:49 AM IST
The commercial vehicle financier reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.25 crore in the three months ended June 30 versus Rs 572.90 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Total revenues for the quarter gained 9 percent YoY to Rs 4,053.85 crore while the net interest income adavnced 7.62 percent YoY to Rs 1,961.74 crore.
