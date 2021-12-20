0

  • Shriram Properties to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

Shriram Properties to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

By Sandeep Singh  | IST (Updated)
Shriram Properties IPO listing: Shriram Properties shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Shriram Properties commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10-20 ahead of the market debut, according to dealers.

Shriram Properties shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am on Monday. Prior to the market debut of Shriram Properties, a part of the Shriram group, the company commanded a premium in the grey market. Shriram Properties' GMP or grey market premium stood at Rs 10 on Sunday, said dealers. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.
Shriram Properties GMP
DateGrey market premium (in rupees)
Dec-1910
Dec-1810
Dec-1715
Dec-1615
Dec-1515
Dec-1410
Dec-1310
Dec-1210
Dec-1110
Dec-1010
Dec-920
Dec-820
(Source: IPO Watch)
“Ahead of a busy week for the primary market, we are noticing stiff correction which has blurred sentiments so far... Despite being a reasonably priced issue, the downward trajectory on the revenue front has dented the appeal of the Shriram Properties and correction in the broader market should lead to another muted listing,” Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com.
Doshi expects a muted listing. "A neutral gain and even a discount listing cannot be denied," he said.
Shriram Properties' GMP had climbed to as high as Rs 20 during the company's IPO, which was open for bidding from December 8 to December 10. The Shriram Properties IPO was subscribed an overall 4.6 times the shares on offer, receiving bids for 13.5 crore equity shares against the 2.9 crore shares on offer.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.9 times, and that for non-institutional investors 4.8 times. The quota for retail investors saw a booking of 12.7 times.
Investors could bid for Shriram Properties' shares in a price range of Rs 113-118 apiece during the IPO.
