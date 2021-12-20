Shriram Properties makes a weak debut, shares list at 24% discount to issue price

BSE at Rs 94, a discount of 20.3 percent to its issue price of Rs 118. Shares of realty developer Shriram Properties - a part of the Shriram group - made a weak debut in the secondary market on Monday with its shares listing on

On NSE, Shriram Properties shares debuted at Rs 90, a discount of 23.7 percent.

The listing was at a discount as the headline indices plunged about two percent tracking a sell-off across global peers after tighter restrictions in Europe to tackle rising Omicron cases. The debut was in stark contrast to the trend seen in the grey market.

During the Shriram Properties IPO, which was open for bidding from December 8 to December 10, the company had commanded a GMP of Rs 10-20, according to dealers.

“Ahead of a busy week for the primary market, we are noticing stiff correction which has blurred sentiments so far... Despite being a reasonably priced issue, the downward trajectory on the revenue front has dented the appeal of the Shriram Properties,” said Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities.

Doshi expected a neutral or discounted listing of Shriram Properties shares prior to the debut.

Shriram Properties' IPO saw an overall subscription of 4.6 times, receiving bids for 13.5 crore equity shares against the 2.9 crore shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) and non-institutional investor categories were subscribed 1.9 times and 4.8 times respectively. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 12.7 times.

During the Shriram Properties issue, shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 113-118.