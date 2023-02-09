Shriram Pistons and Rings to acquire 75% stake in Takahata Precision India for Rs 222 crore

Shriram Pistons and Rings is a manufacturers of automotive components like pistons, pins, rings, and engine valves. Manufacturing company Takahata Precision Co Ltd uses precision injection moulds to create a large range of products in the automotive segment.

Shriram Pistons and Rings board of directors on Thursday approved the deal for acquiring 75 percent stake in Takahata Precision India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan-based Takahata Precision Co Ltd. The company would be acquiring a stake in order to meet the goals for diversification and growth in areas in the automotive and industrial segments, Shriram Pistons said in an exchange filing.

The stake will be acquired in a cash deal of around Rs 222 crore with necessary adjustments for debt, debt-like items and working capital to be calculated as on the closing date. The deal will be done through the SPR Engenious Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shriram Pistons and Rings.

Shriram Pistons and Rings is a manufacturers of automotive components like pistons, pins, rings, and engine valves. Manufacturing company Takahata Precision Co Ltd uses precision injection moulds to create a large range of products in the automotive segment.

Tahaka Precision India is based out of Rajasthan. The company is involved in high-technology precision moulds, automated assemblies, internal tool manufacturing and state-of-the-art injection moulding component manufacturing facilities. The company’s turnover for FY2021-22 stood Rs 167 crore.

EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Shriram Pistons for the transaction. Last month Shriram Pistons and Rings also acquired a majority stake in Tamil Nadu-based electric vehicle motor manufacturer EMFI.

Shares of Shriram Pistons and Rings closed nearly flat at Rs 1302.40 apiece, down 0.14 percent, on NSE.