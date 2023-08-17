Shriram Finance shares rally up to 4% after a bullish call by analysts

Brokerage UBS has started coverage on Shriram Finance Ltd with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 2,185, implying a potential upside of 21 percent.

Shriram Finance Ltd shares gained nearly four percent in morning trade on Thursday following a bullish call by analysts who see new segments like MSME and personal loans to drive growth in the current and next fiscals.

The stock jumped 4 percent to hit a high of Rs 1869.40 per share on BSE in morning deals, trading around 1.5 percent down from its 52-week high hit on August 1.

UBS in a note mentioned that Shriram Finance is the leader in the organised high-yield used commercial vehicle financing and two-wheeler segments.

The brokerage also acknowledged Shriram Finance's (SHFL) changed narrative of lower cyclicality, higher-yielding product mix, and better growth visibility, and revamped post-merger business model.

UBS thinks that investors may be worried about the company’s ability to accelerate its commercial vehicle (CV) book growth, which may be subsidised by stronger growth in new segments like MSME, two-wheeler, gold and personal loans.

The brokerage expects a 16.9 percent growth in assets under management and 16 percent uptick in disbursements in FY23-25E period mainly driven by 12 percent growth in vehicle financing and more than 25 percent growth in new segments over FY24E/25E.

“Market underappreciates SHFL's medium-term EPS growth potential (a 15.4 percent CAGR in FY23-30E versus 12.5 percent implied growth at current valuations),” UBS observed.

Shriram Finance shares were trading 3.34 percent higher at Rs 1855.80 apiece on BSE at 9.38 AM.