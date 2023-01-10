Shriram Finance aims to double its loan book in Uttar Pradesh over three years

The company aims to expand its assets under management (AUM) to over Rs 20,000 crore in 3 years in Uttar Pradesh.

Shriram Finance Ltd., India’s largest retail non-banking finance company (NBFC), on Tuesday, announced that it plans to double its loan book in three years in Uttar Pradesh, driven by a focus on loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The company aims to expand its assets under management (AUM) to over Rs 20,000 crore in 3 years in Uttar Pradesh from Rs 10,770 crore as of September 2022.

It plans to reach its target through a focus on MSME lending and using a cluster-based funding approach for better-targeted lending to MSMEs.

Shriram Finance will use a targeted approach in each of the micro markets in Uttar Pradesh, targeting micro and small enterprises in Agra for leather and shoe businesses, in Shahpur for wood carvings business, in Aligarh for locks, and in Moradabad for brass-related business, among others.

Shriram Finance also plans to launch gold loans in the state.

The company highlighted that it financed 80,000 two-wheelers in Uttar Pradesh in the December quarter, with the majority of customers being self-employed.

Shriram Finance caters to the diversified financial needs of over 660,000 customers through its 150 branches and over 5,000 employees in Uttar Pradesh. The company has a large fixed deposit franchise in the state totaling over Rs 2,400 crore, with over 38,000 depositors.

Shares of Shriram Finance ended 1.11 percent higher at Rs 1,332.80 on Tuesday.

