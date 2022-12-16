English
Shriram Finance to hold board meet on December 24 to consider interim dividend, fund raising plans

Shriram Finance to hold board meet on December 24 to consider interim dividend, fund raising plans

Shriram Finance to hold board meet on December 24 to consider interim dividend, fund raising plans
The Record Date for the interim dividend will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Shriram Transport Finance Ltd. is planning to raise funds to support its expansion of operations. The company’s board meeting is scheduled on Saturday, December 24, to consider the recommendation of interim dividends for the current financial year and issuing non-convertible debentures.
The Record Date for the interim dividends will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
The board may take up a review of the resource mobilisation plan for raising funds involving the issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures on a private placement basis and other methods of borrowing in the ordinary course of business.
The board will also pass necessary resolutions seeking shareholders’ approval thereto through postal ballot and/or at the EGM of the company.
Shriram Transport Finance posted a 38 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 1,066.87 crore in the September quarter. Its total income rose 14 percent to Rs 5,351.28 crore and net interest income rose by 23 percent to Rs 2,694 crore.
Earlier this month, Shriram Group announced the launch of the operations of Shriram Finance Ltd. after the merger of the group entities. Shriram Finance Ltd. was created after the merger of Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance, and ex-holding firm Shriram Capital.
Shriram Finance Ltd. has become the largest retail non-banking finance company in the country. The company serves over 67 lakh customers across India.
The Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. stock ended 1.23 percent lower at Rs 1,376 on Friday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
