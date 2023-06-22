After Piramal, TPG exit, here are the funds that have checked into Shriram Finance

Jefferies said that the stake sales from both Piramal and TPG have removed a key supply overhang that weighed on Shriram Finance's valuation.

Shriram Finance has been the newsmaker of the week. The stock has been in the news over multiple block deals that have taken place this week. First, it was TPG that divested its entire stake in the financial services company, while on Wednesday, Piramal Enterprises sold its entire 8.34 percent stake.

Despite the two big exits, a number of marquee funds have checked into the company, particularly on Wednesday, after the Piramal exit.

Among the top funds that have acquired stake in Shriram Finance include Government of Singapore (2.44 percent), Societe Generale (0.8 percent), New World Fund (0.5 percent), along with BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund and Blackrock Global Fund (0.5 percent stake each).

Additionally, the FTSE index has announced an increase in weightage of Shriram Finance in the indices. The stock is likely to see inflows over $19 million on June 23, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Right after the Piramal exit, Jefferies has upgraded the stock to buy and also raised its price target to Rs 2,130 from Rs 1,445 earlier. The brokerage said that the stake sales from both Piramal and TPG have removed a key supply overhang that weighed on Shriram Finance's valuation.

It further added that the favourable used-CV outlook and growth in City Union Finance's loan products by leveraging its wider distribution should aid a 15 percent Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over financial year 2023-2026.

Shriram Finance Ltd provides financial services such as commercial vehicle finance, passenger vehicle finance, SME finance and retail lending (personal loans, gold loans and two-wheeler loans).