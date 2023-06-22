CNBC TV18
After Piramal, TPG exit, here are the funds that have checked into Shriram Finance
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023

Jefferies said that the stake sales from both Piramal and TPG have removed a key supply overhang that weighed on Shriram Finance's valuation.

Shriram Finance has been the newsmaker of the week. The stock has been in the news over multiple block deals that have taken place this week. First, it was TPG that divested its entire stake in the financial services company, while on Wednesday, Piramal Enterprises sold its entire 8.34 percent stake.

Despite the two big exits, a number of marquee funds have checked into the company, particularly on Wednesday, after the Piramal exit.
Among the top funds that have acquired stake in Shriram Finance include Government of Singapore (2.44 percent), Societe Generale (0.8 percent), New World Fund (0.5 percent), along with BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund and Blackrock Global Fund (0.5 percent stake each).
