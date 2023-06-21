How will indices like MSCI, FTSE treat Shriram Finance post Piramal block deal

Within NSE Indices, Shriram Finance ranks 101 in terms of average full market capitalisation and IIFL Alternative Research believes that the stock could be a likely inclusion in the Nifty 100 index.
Piramal Enterprises sold its entire 8.3 percent stake in Shriram Finance through a block deal on Wednesday. This was a confirmation of CNBC-TV18's newsbreak which reported of the company's plans to carry out such a block deal.
Shares of both Piramal Enterprises and Shriram Finance are trading with gains in excess of 10 percent. In fact, Piramal Enterprises is witnessing its biggest single-day jump in three years. The latter is said to have receivd nearly Rs 4,600 crore through this clean out trade.
With the deal now out of the way, it ends a key overhang on both these stocks. But what happens to the stock of Shriram Finance in the various indices that it is part of? Shriram Finance is part of both MSCI and FTSE indices.
As per an estimate from IIFL Alternative Research, the stock will likely see inflows worth $45 million in the MSCI indices that it is part of. The firm further says that the stock will likely see inflows of $23 million in the FTSE indices that it is a part of.
Within NSE Indices, Shriram Finance ranks 101 in terms of average full market capitalisation and IIFL Alternative Research believes that the stock could be a likely inclusion in the Nifty 100 index.
Shares of Shriram Finance are trading 11.2 percent higher at Rs 1,734.75 after making an intraday high of Rs 1,793.55. Piramal Enterprises is also trading with gains of 12.2 percent at Rs 941.05. The stock has reversed all of its losses of the year with today's gains.
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read