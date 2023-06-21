CNBC TV18
How will indices like MSCI, FTSE treat Shriram Finance post Piramal block deal

By Vivek Iyer  Jun 21, 2023 12:23:52 PM IST (Updated)

Within NSE Indices, Shriram Finance ranks 101 in terms of average full market capitalisation and IIFL Alternative Research believes that the stock could be a likely inclusion in the Nifty 100 index.

Piramal Enterprises sold its entire 8.3 percent stake in Shriram Finance through a block deal on Wednesday. This was a confirmation of CNBC-TV18's newsbreak which reported of the company's plans to carry out such a block deal.

Shares of both Piramal Enterprises and Shriram Finance are trading with gains in excess of 10 percent. In fact, Piramal Enterprises is witnessing its biggest single-day jump in three years. The latter is said to have receivd nearly Rs 4,600 crore through this clean out trade.
With the deal now out of the way, it ends a key overhang on both these stocks. But what happens to the stock of Shriram Finance in the various indices that it is part of? Shriram Finance is part of both MSCI and FTSE indices.
