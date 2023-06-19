Shriram Finance stock rises after nearly 10 million shares exchange hands in a block deal, TPG likely seller

Although buyers and sellers in the transaction are not officially known, sources tell CNBC-TV18 that private equity firm TPG is likely to be the seller in today's transaction.

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. gained as much as 7 percent on Monday after 99.2 lakh shares or 2.66 percent of its total equity exchanged hands in a large deal. The transaction took place at an average price of Rs 1,401.15 per share.

The total value of the transaction is said to be worth Rs 1,390 crore. Although buyers and sellers in the transaction are not officially known, sources tell CNBC-TV18 that private equity firm TPG is likely to be the seller in today's transaction.

Shriram Finance Ltd. provides financial services such as commercial vehicle finance, passenger vehicle finance, SME finance and retail lending (personal loans, gold loans and two-wheeler loans).

While promoters hold a 25.51 percent stake in the company, other major public shareholders include LIC, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, and others. Piramal Enterprises is the other large shareholder in the company, holding 8.34 percent stake as of the March quarter.

The company had recently paid a final dividend of Rs 20 (200 percent) on June 16 for financial year 2023.

Earlier in March, Capital International bought a large stake in Shriram Finance after private equity player Apax Partners' subsidiary Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd. offloaded 85.5 lakh shares and Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) Ltd sold 25 lakh shares of the non-banking finance company.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on June 9, Shriram Finance's YS Chakravarti had said that the company will continue to see the 10 percent growth rate for financial year 2024. He added that the company is expecting a 10-12 percent growth in the two-wheeler segment and 10-15 percent on the farm equipment side. He also spoke about replacement demand on the ride-hailing side for passenger vehicles.

Shares of Shriram Finance are currently trading 5.1 percent higher at Rs 1,472.90. The stock is up 6.3 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.