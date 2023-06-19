Shriram Finance stock rises after nearly 10 million shares exchange hands in a block deal, TPG likely seller

Although buyers and sellers in the transaction are not officially known, sources tell CNBC-TV18 that private equity firm TPG is likely to be the seller in today's transaction.

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. gained as much as 7 percent on Monday after 99.2 lakh shares or 2.66 percent of its total equity exchanged hands in a large deal. The transaction took place at an average price of Rs 1,401.15 per share.

Live Tv

Loading...

The total value of the transaction is said to be worth Rs 1,390 crore. Although buyers and sellers in the transaction are not officially known, sources tell CNBC-TV18 that private equity firm TPG is likely to be the seller in today's transaction.

Shriram Finance Ltd. provides financial services such as commercial vehicle finance, passenger vehicle finance, SME finance and retail lending (personal loans, gold loans and two-wheeler loans).