Capital International buys a large stake in Shriram Finance after PE investor sells

Among the major buyers of the shares was US-based asset management company Capital International Group. Two of its funds, Small Cap World Fund Inc. and New World Fund Inc. bought 20.3 lakh shares and 50.7 lakh shares, respectively.

Shriram Finance Ltd. was in focus after its shares worth Rs 1,400 crore exchanged hands on Wednesday through open market transactions.

Data available on the exchanges show that two major entities, private equity player Apax Partners' subsidiary Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd. and Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) Ltd., offloaded shares of the non-banking finance company.

Dynasty Acquisition sold 83.50 lakh shares of Shriram Finance at an average price of Rs 1,225.41 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Arkaig Acquisition sold nearly 25 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,225.01 on the BSE.

Among the major buyers of the shares was US-based asset management company Capital International Group.

Two of its funds, Small Cap World Fund Inc. and New World Fund Inc. bought 20.3 lakh shares and 50.7 lakh shares, respectively.

The stock surged over 2 percent from its previous close to hit the session’s high at Rs 1,300 apiece on the BSE in intraday trade on Thursday.

Notably, Shriram Finance reported high growth in two-wheeler credit during the December quarter of the current financial year.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, the company’s Executive Vice Chairman Umesh Ravankar expressed his optimism regarding the demand for two-wheelers picking up in the coming months.

“Quarter three we always have big growth because of the festive demand. Two-wheeler sales are going up. The two-wheeler demand is mostly coming from the Northern belt. There will be much demand in the Northern, Central, and Eastern regions and it is going to help us grow much faster,” he said.

Ravankar also mentioned that Shriram Finance should be able to maintain its credit cost at 2 percent, which is a positive sign for the company's financial health. He noted that credit demand is quite good and consistent in both urban and rural areas.

Shares of Shriram Finance are trading 2.05 percent higher at Rs 1,296.45.