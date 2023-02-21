Shreyas Shipping signs MoU to acquire one container vessel

The leading player in the container feeder operations segment posted a 24.48 percent decline in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 45.01 crore year-on-year.

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for acquiring a container vessel of 2553 TEU, a twenty-foot equivalent unit.

The leading player in the container feeder operations segment posted a 24.48 percent decline in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 45.01 crore year-on-year, compared to Rs 59.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Further, its net sales also dipped in the quarter by almost 4 percent to Rs 114.9 crore from Rs 119.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA of Rs 64.03 crore in the December quarter was 6.87 percent lower compared to Rs 68.75 crore in the year-ago period. Its earnings per share or EPS too decreased in the December quarter to Rs 20.5 per piece from Rs 27.14 year-on-year.

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd., a part of the Transworld Group, owns and operates vessels for feedering of containers between Indian ports and international container transshipment ports. The company offers common feeder carriers, domestic logistic services by sea mode, regional services, and chartering.

Shares of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd. ended 0.81 percent higher at Rs 254 on Tuesday.