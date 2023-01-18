Shree Pushkar Chemicals shares drop after chemicals, fertilisers volume declines in Q3

Consolidated revenue rose 12 percent to Rs 153.7 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 137.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd. plunged as much as 7.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company’s earnings for the December quarter disappointed investors.

Although the company managed to post a slight increase in revenue, sales volume and profit were hit sharply in the December quarter.

Shree Pushkar said that consolidated revenue rose 12 percent to Rs 153.7 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 137.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s total sales volume fell 11 percent to 44,908 MT from 50,734 MT a year ago.

EBITDA fell 33.5 percent to Rs 13.1 crore in the December quarter from Rs 19.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margins were down 500 bps to 9 percent from 14 percent in the same period a year ago.

Shree Pushkar’s profit before tax (PBT) declined nearly 41 percent to Rs 10.2 crore in the December quarter from Rs 17.2 crore in the year-ago period. PBT margins were down by 590 bps to 6.6 percent from 12.5 percent a year ago.

After the earnings announcement, the Shree Pushkar stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 176.30 apiece compared to its previous close of Rs 190.55. Notably, Shree Pushkar shares have fallen over 25 percent in the past year compared to a flat Nifty 50 index that has remained broadly unchanged during this period.

In its investor presentation, Shree Pushkar highlighted that the company undertook a total planned capital expenditure of Rs 175 crore during the December quarter that was funded through internal accruals.

The company, which is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading chemicals, dyes and dyes intermediates, cattle feeds, fertilisers, and soil conditioners said that sufficient cash was generated over the years to fund the capex requirements and growth of the business.

Shares of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd, are trading 6.54 percent lower at Rs 178.70.