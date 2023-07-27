The company will invest a sum of Rs 250 crore to expand the capacity to 3 million tonnes per annum. The additional capacity is likely to come on stream from October 2024, the company said in a statement.
Revenue for the period grew by 19.6 percent to Rs 192.8 crore, compared to Rs 161.23 crore in the same period last year.
Shree Digvijay Cement’s sales volume increased by 15 percent from last year to 3.3 lakh tonnes in the June quarter from 2.87 lakh tonnes in the same quarter a year ago.
“Cement industry has witnessed good demand in this quarter, backed by demand in rural & urban areas in all the segments. However, prices remained muted with increased input costs resulting in pressure on margins,” said the company's executive chairman Anil Singhvi.
Shares of Shree Digvijay Cement fell by 1.7 percent to end at Rs 79.35. The stock is still up by 12.5 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | India’s semiconductor renaissance — here's a closer look at the policies, partnerships and progress
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Tata Motors DVR: Decoding the tax math for shareholders post Tata Motors share allotment
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out| Diminishing ATMs — here's why it is a threat to furthering financial inclusion
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read
The era of agritech: Will it make India a farming powerhouse?
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read