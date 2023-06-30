CNBC TV18
Shree Cement's arm begins trial production at clinker grinding unit in West Bengal
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 4:00:48 PM IST (Published)

Shree Cement said that the trial production started in the unit located in Digha & Parbatpur village in the Purulia district of West Bengal.

Shree Cement announced that its arm Shree Cement East Pvt. Ltd. has started trial production at its clinker grinding unit in West Bengal. The new unit has a capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The total cement capacity of the Kolkata-based company, along with its subsidiary, now stands increased to 49.90 MTPA.

In a regulatory disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, Shree Cement said that the trial production started in the unit located in Digha & Parbatpur village in the Purulia district of West Bengal.
Shree Cement’s Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury last month told CNBC-TV18 that the company is confident of growing 13-14 per cent this year, largely ahead of the market. With this growth, Shree Cement should be able to clock in around 35 to 36 million tonnes in the financial year 2023-24, he stated.
