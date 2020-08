Shares of Shree Cement shed nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit fell 13.5 percent to Rs 330 crore in the June quarter. The company posted a profit of Rs 380 crore in the year-ago quarter. Global brokerages CLSA and Jefferies took bearish views further impacting sentiment in the stock. The stock fell as much a 4.7 percent to Rs 21,335 per share on BSE in intraday deals.

“During the quarter ended 30th June 2020, the company's Indian operations were partially affected due to lockdown announced on account of COVID-19 pandemic by state and central government. The company has taken into account the possible impact of COVID-19 in preparation of the financial results,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company’s revenue was down by around 24 percent at Rs 2,480 crore, as against Rs 3,302 crore during the last financial year. Total expenses also fell 25 percent at Rs 2,163 crore on the back of lower raw material costs.

Global brokerage house CLSA maintained a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 20,300. Shree Cement’s results indicate the company may have to forego pricing to maintain higher growth, CLSA believes. It added that operating results were in line and unlike other cement companies there was no surprise on profitability.