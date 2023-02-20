Shree Cements shares hit 52-week high after seven-day rally

Nuvama has a reduce rating on Shree Cement with a price target of Rs 21,211.

Shares of Shree Cement surged over 4 percent in intraday trade on Monday to hit a new 52-week high. The stock has gained for the seventh straight session on Monday and has gained over 10 percent during the interim.

The stock has gained despite quarterly results missing street expectations. The company’s standalone net profit declined to Rs 276.7 crore year-on-year in the December quarter as against Rs 492 crore in the year-ago period.

The PAT was 17.4 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 335 crore. However, the net profit was higher sequentially compared to Rs 189.6 crore in the September quarter.

The company’s margins also dropped by 580 basis points to 17.4 percent compared to 23.2 percent in the same quarter a year ago. It was 20 bps higher than the CNBCTV-18 Poll estimates of 17.2 percent.

Brokerage firm Nuvama has a cautious view on the sector due to weak pricing power displayed in the last few quarters and the resultant uncertainty owing to the aggressive entry of the Adani Group.

Nuvama has a reduce rating on Shree Cement with a price target of Rs 21,211.

Cement dealer checks from DAM Capital revealed a price hike of Rs 3-5 per bag in North and Central India while those in west and eastern parts of the country have been hiked by Rs 5-10 per bag.

Channel checks also suggest price hikes were taken to tackle the elevated cost structure and that sustainability of price hikes would be a positive trigger for the sector.

Shares of Shree Cement are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 26,470.