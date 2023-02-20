Shree Cements shares hit 52-week high after seven-day rally

Nuvama has a reduce rating on Shree Cement with a price target of Rs 21,211.
Shares of Shree Cement surged over 4 percent in intraday trade on Monday to hit a new 52-week high. The stock has gained for the seventh straight session on Monday and has gained over 10 percent during the interim.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button
Feb 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Early heatwave alert issued, committee to monitor impact of rising temperature on wheat crop
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is what Minda Corp can do to trigger an open offer for Pricol
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers
Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The stock has gained despite quarterly results missing street expectations. The company’s standalone net profit declined to Rs 276.7 crore year-on-year in the December quarter as against Rs 492 crore in the year-ago period.
The PAT was 17.4 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 335 crore. However, the net profit was higher sequentially compared to Rs 189.6 crore in the September quarter.
The company’s margins also dropped by 580 basis points to 17.4 percent compared to 23.2 percent in the same quarter a year ago. It was 20 bps higher than the CNBCTV-18 Poll estimates of 17.2 percent.
Shares of Shree Cement are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 26,470.