Shares of Shree Cement Ltd ended at Rs 25,920.95, up by Rs 154.80, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.
Cement manufacturer Shree Cement, on Tuesday, said the company has emerged as the highest bidder for Datima coal mine block, in Surajpur Tehsil, Surguja district of Chattisgarh.
In an exchange filing, the company said under the 15th tranche of the auction of coal blocks was conducted by the ministry of coal on February 27, 2023. The mine has geological reserves of 13.30 million tonne.
The official confirmation from the government of Chhattisgarh declaring Shree Cement as the winner of the above deposit is awaited, the company revealed.
Last week, PN Chhangani resigned as a whole-time director of the company.
Also Read | Shree Cement's Hari Mohan Bangur discusses firm's FY23 guidance — expects EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,000 in fourth quarter
The company's net profit declined by nearly 44 percent to Rs 276.7 crore against Rs 492 crore in the same quarter last year. It witnessed a decline in EBITDA, which came in at Rs 708 crore, down over 14 percent, against Rs 825.5 crore in the same quarter last year.e
The company’s total volume, however, increased by 23 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and increased 8 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis at 8.03 mt.
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 3:54 PM IST
