Should you subscribe to Easy Trip Planners IPO? Here’s what brokerages say Updated : March 08, 2021 11:08 AM IST Hem Securities said it liked the strong fundamentals of the company as it is the only profitable OTA with the highest CAGR growth because of lean and cost-efficient operations. GEPL recommends subscribing to the issue for the purpose of potential listing gains only. Published : March 08, 2021 11:07 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply