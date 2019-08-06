Should you subscribe Sterling and Wilson Solar IPO? Here is what brokerages suggest

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL), which opened for subscription on Tuesday, is looking to raise to raise Rs 3,125 crore from the capital market. The company has fixed the issue price band at Rs 775-780 per share and will close on August 8. The Sterling and Wilson IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.01-4.03 crore shares (25 percent of post-dilution equity) by the promoters.

It is the solar engineering and construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The issue comprises of an offer for sale by the promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited aggregating up to Rs 2,083.33 crore and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala totalling Rs 1,041.67 crore. The minimum bid lot is 19 equity shares and in multiples of 19 equity shares thereafter.

The company will not receive any funds raised from the issue. The promoter selling shareholders shall utilise a portion of the net offer proceeds, towards funding full repayment of the loans due to SWSL and Sterling and Wilson International Solar FZCO (SW FZCO) from Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd (SWPL) and Sterling and Wilson International FZE (a subsidiary of SWPL) respectively within 90 days from the date of listing of the equity shares.

For FY19, the company's profit in FY19 increased by 41.66 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 638 crore and revenue grew by 19.9 percent to Rs 8,240 crore compared to FY18.

Most brokerages advised subscribing the issue. According to IHS Markit, SWSL was the largest solar EPC solutions provider in each of India, Africa, and the Middle East in 2018 with 16.6 percent, 36.6 percent and 40.4 percent market share, respectively. Additionally, analysts believe solar energy is one of the fastest-growing forms of renewable energy with an expected 20 percent CAGR over 2018-21.

According to Motilal Oswal, the company’s track-record, relationships with customers and suppliers, make it well-positioned to benefit from this trend and expand operations.

"Based on FY19 consolidated numbers, the issue is priced at a P/E of 19.6 times. The company is likely to benefit from 1) being the largest global EPC contractor in an industry that is seeing a massive thrust towards renewable energy 2) an asset-light business model, and iii) strong parentage. However, considering the current market environment and absence of past comparable financials, investors can Subscribe only from a Long Term perspective," MOSL said in a report.

Centrum also believes that it is well placed to capitalise on the opportunities from the solar power sector and suggests that investors can Subscribe to the issue from a long term perspective.

"At the higher end of the price band of Rs 780, the issue is priced at P/E of 19.6 times (post dilution) on FY19 consolidated basis, which we believe is fairly priced. SWSL has no domestic listed peer. It enjoys an asset-light business model which requires low capex (lease equipment and customers look at the real estate) and working capital requirement (short duration EPC contracts and advance payment from customers)," Centrum Broking explained.

Prabhudas Lilladher also recommends 'subscribe' rating given its dominant position as the world's largest solar EPC player with 4.6 percent market share, strong business visibility, asset-light business model, and strong management quality.

Choice Broking, too, advises subscribing the issue, with a long term perspective as the current market turbulence is not supportive.

After the public issue, the shareholding of promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will be reduced to 49.11 percent and 25.01 percent from 65.77 percent and 33.33 percent respectively.

Risk factors include Delay in project completion and advance receipts from customers, slower than expected ramp-up of solar power demand, 35.76 percent of SWSL’s shares held by Shapoorji Pallonji shall be pledged in favour of HDFC pursuant to a financing facility that was availed by the promoter.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) has 205 commissioned and contracted solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 6,870 MWp (Mar’19). The order book stood at Rs 3800 crore in March 2019.