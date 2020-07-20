Market Should you place bets in dairy sector? Stocks climb up to 87% in about four months Updated : July 20, 2020 11:49 PM IST As the consumption rose in the past four months, the dairy producers saw high demand for milk and milk-related products. It remained the least impacted sector, said Elara Capital in its report. However, the report also highlighted out-of-home (OOH) consumption was affected for dairy companies as restaurants, cafes and hotels were shut during the lockdown. Heritage Foods jumped 84 percent, while Parag Milk Foods climbed 87 percent in about 4 months. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply