The COVID-19 has caused unprecedented crisis for the tourism industry. With all businesses shut since March, the industry registered massive losses barring few listed companies that completely weathered the COVID-19 storm including BLS International, Cox & Kings, EIH Associated Hotels, LemonTree Hotels and others.

Most tourism-related stocks took a dip in the month of March but few of them reversed the losses. The notable investor Jim Rogers in a media interview recently said it outloud that he is buying heavily in the hospitality sector. In fact, he feels that the people will fly again soon and visit restaurants too.

He said, "I bought a Russian shipping company, because it is very cheap. Anything to do with transportation has been beaten down, and I will continue to buy in those areas."

Does that mean there's an opportunity? Few investors believe there is, given the continued buying trend in few tourism and hospitality names.

McKinsey's recent report feels that the government could benefit hugely upon reopening in all countries. It said, "As borders start reopening and interest in leisure rebounds in some regions, governments could take the opportunity to rethink their role within tourism, thereby potentially both assisting in the sector’s recovery and strengthening it in the long term."

As per the historical price chart, BLS International in the last three months has climbed 323 percent to current levels. The stock has continued its trend of hitting highs this week.

Other stocks like Mahindra Holidays and VMV Holidays surged nearly 55 percent since May.

Hotel stocks are also seeing positive sentiment ever since the relaxation on the lockdown. Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotel, Chalet Hotels and EIH Ltd rose 27 percent, 79 percent, 30 percent and 14 percent respectively, since June.